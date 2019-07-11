A Rapid City woman has been indicted on federal drug charges, according to authorities.
Terri Paulhamus, 38, pleaded not guilty in June to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The maximum penalty, if convicted, is 40 years in federal prison and/or a $5 million fine, lifetime of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
According to the release, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement are investigating. Paulhamus is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
A trial date is yet to be determined.