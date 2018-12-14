A Rapid City woman pleaded not guilty Dec. 10 to five federal charges after she was accused of stealing more than $22,000 in government benefits to use for herself when she said she needed the funds for her child, records show.
Connie Pates, 37, pleaded not guilty at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to two counts of theft of government property for illegally obtaining Title XVI Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) payments and Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, court records say. She also pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements, and one count of misusing funds by representative payee for falsely claiming that her child lived with her.
Pates stole $18,664.73 in SSI payments from May 2015 through July 2018, and $3,764 in SNAP benefits from June 2015 through July 2018, for a total fraud loss of $22,428.73, according to a fact sheet from the Social Security Administration.
The SSA began investigating Pates after receiving a citizen tip, the fact sheet says. Investigators found that Pates said her child lives with her when the child is neither in her physical nor legal custody. Pates also allegedly admitted to using the benefits for herself.
Pates must come to a plea agreement by Jan. 25 or head to trial on Feb. 12, court records show.