Police reports about the person who said there was a gunman at Pinedale Elementary on Wednesday paint the picture of a woman who is prone to seizures and has a history of erratic behavior and hallucinations.
Ricky Peck, 29, is being charged with three counts of false reporting and one count of disturbance of a school in connection with the incident. Two of the false reporting counts and the disturbance of a school have been filed in the alternative.
Peck, of Rapid City, had an initial appearance Friday at the Pennington County Courthouse where she appeared via video from the Pennington County Jail. Peck said she understood the charges against her but didn't "remember anything," from the incident on Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty and was issued a $1,000 bond.
According to an incident report from multiple officers, Peck apparently suffers from grand mal seizures that are sometimes accompanied by hallucinations.
Officials say that at about 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 12, Rapid City dispatch received a report from Peck that there was someone with a gun at Pinedale Elementary School. The school was on lockdown for 14 minutes as officers investigated the report.
When officers arrived at the school, Peck approached Rapid City police officers and told them she had received calls the day prior from a man telling her he was going to take a gun to the school on Wednesday. Peck said almost immediately after those phone calls she had a seizure.
On Wednesday, Peck said she woke up but didn't remember the phone calls until it was time to pick up her daughter from school.
After information was passed along via law enforcement that all threats were cleared, officers attempted to further interview Peck.
Rapid City Police Officer Robert Neisen wrote that Peck was "not forthcoming with information and her thought process was erratic." At one point Peck told the officer to turn around because she believed the gunman was behind the officer. The officer said there was no one behind him.
Before law enforcement spoke with Peck at Pinedale Elementary, one witness, a mother of a student at the school, said Peck told her multiple times that "her daughter was inside the school with a gun to her head."
Speaking with Peck's mother, who drove Peck to the school because of her seizure history, officers learned of Peck's history of grand mal seizures and hallucinations.
Medical professionals categorize seizures into two main types: Focal and generalized. Grand mal seizures are one of six types of generalized seizures. Also known as tonic-clonic, grand mal seizures are the most noticeable type, and can cause violent muscle contractions and loss of consciousness. According to the Mayo Clinic, people may be unconscious for several minutes after convulsions stop, and people are usually sleepy and disoriented afterward.
Peck was arrested by police and taken first to the public safety building. Officer Philip Koch wrote that a paramedic then checked on Peck's well being. Koch writes her "vital signs were normal but she was beginning to deteriorate mentally and appeared to be hallucinating."
Peck was then taken to the emergency room and given a sedative. In the hospital, Peck continued to believe there was a gunman in the vicinity. She pleaded with law enforcement to "shoot him." Later she accused officer Koch of being the gunman and "killing children."
At one point in the hospital, officer Koch said Peck grabbed at his duty belt and he "perceived this as an attempt to try and grab my gun."
Because Peck was "very skinny and very weak," Koch said he was able to grab her arm and place in her handcuffs and escort her to the jail without incident.
False reporting is a Class 1 misdemeanor and, if convicted, could see Peck go to a county jail for up to one year, pay a $2,000 fine, or both. Disturbance of school, a Class 2 misdemeanor, carries the potential of up to 30 days of imprisonment in a county jail, a $500 fine, or both.
Peck's next court date is Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.