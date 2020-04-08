Rapid Valley man accused of stealing, aiming AR-15 at kidnap victim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Rapid City hotel was evacuated and surrounded by a SWAT team Tuesday night as law enforcement worked to arrest a man accused of stealing and pointing an AR-15 rifle at a kidnapping victim.

Frank Makes Room For Them, a 27-year-old from Rapid Valley, was arrested without any shots being fired and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, grand theft of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Law enforcement first began tracking down Makes Room For Them and the stolen weapons when someone called 911 around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning from a residence at Shaw Court in Rapid Valley.

The caller told a Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy that Makes Room for Them had stolen an AR-15 rifle. Deputies weren’t immediately able to locate Makes Room For Them.

Another person from the Shaw Court residence arrived at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City at 11:35 a.m. to report more information.

The reporting party told a deputy that Makes Room For Them had entered their bedroom around 2:30 a.m. while pointing the AR-15 at them and demanding property, including a handgun. The person complied and handed over the gun.