Rapid Valley man accused of stealing, aiming AR-15 at kidnap victim

A Rapid City hotel was evacuated and surrounded by a SWAT team Tuesday night as law enforcement worked to arrest a man accused of stealing and pointing an AR-15 rifle at a kidnapping victim.
Frank Makes Room For Them, a 27-year-old from Rapid Valley, was arrested without any shots being fired and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, grand theft of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Law enforcement first began tracking down Makes Room For Them and the stolen weapons when someone called 911 around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning from a residence at Shaw Court in Rapid Valley.
The caller told a Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy that Makes Room for Them had stolen an AR-15 rifle. Deputies weren’t immediately able to locate Makes Room For Them.
Another person from the Shaw Court residence arrived at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City at 11:35 a.m. to report more information.
The reporting party told a deputy that Makes Room For Them had entered their bedroom around 2:30 a.m. while pointing the AR-15 at them and demanding property, including a handgun. The person complied and handed over the gun.
The person said Makes Room For Them then demanded they drive him to to Super 8 Motel on Tower Road. The person again complied, driving Makes Room For Them while being held at gunpoint.
Deputies and Rapid City police officers continued investigating throughout the afternoon and learned that Makes Room For Them was still at the motel.
“Given the significant risk posed by a violent suspect known to be in possession of firearms, the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team was called out to resolve the situation,” the news release says.
The SRT arrived around 10 p.m. and evacuated bystanders within the motel. The Negotiations Team then called Makes Room For Them on a landline, and he agreed to come outside.
Makes Room For Them was arrested and law enforcement found the stolen rifle and handgun inside his motel room. He was then interviewed by detectives and booked into the Pennington County Jail.
“The safe resolution of the SRT callout is a testament to the close working relationship between the RCPD, the PCSO, the Rapid City Fire Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Pennington County 911 Dispatch,” the news release says.
Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
