RapidRide driver cited after hitting pedestrian in crosswalk

A RapidRide driver was cited by police after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk while preparing to make a right turn at a red light, according to the city spokesman.

The pedestrian was not injured and the driver was cited with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, said Darrell Shoemaker.

He said the incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday when the driver stopped at the intersection of Main and Third streets. The driver pulled into the crosswalk to prepare to make a right turn on red when the bus “grazed” the pedestrian.

The driver has not been suspended but will be reviewing rules along with all other Rapid Transit System drivers, Shoemaker said.

“This is an opportunity to review safe driving protocols with our RTS drivers,” he said. “This driver has been with RTS a number of years, very experienced, very safe driving record."

All RTS drivers have a CDL license with an endorsement that allows them to carry passengers, Shoemaker said. ​