Ravnsborg's initial court hearing set for March 12

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will appear in court next week, exactly six months after he hit and killed a man with his car in September.
Ravnsborg was issued a summons Thursday to appear at the Hyde County Court in Highmore at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 12, after he fatally hit Joe Boever on Sept. 12 near the county seat.
The hearing, which will probably be short, will likely involve retired Judge John Brown reading Ravnsborg his rights, discussing bond, having him enter a plea and setting a future court date.
Ravnsborg was charged Feb. 18 with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to the crash. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the accident.
All three charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.
Ravnsborg is being represented by Rapid City lawyer Tim Rensch and prosecuted by Emily Sovell, the Hyde Count deputy state's attorney.
There's no evidence Ravnsborg was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash, which ruled out a vehicular homicide charge, Sovell said. She also said there wasn't evidence to meet the legal definition of "reckless" needed for a second-degree manslaughter charge. Unlike other states, South Dakota does not have an involuntary manslaughter charge.
A flurry of activity has happened since Sovell announced the charges:
- Feb. 18: South Dakota Democratic Party calls on Ravnsborg to resign and a lawyer for Boever's widow announces that she's planning on filling a wrongful death lawsuit against the attorney general;
- Feb. 21: The South Dakota Libertarian Party calls on Ravnsborg to resign;
- Feb. 23: Gov. Kristi Noem calls for Ravnsborg to resign and releases videos of his police interviews despite objections from Sovell that reveal new allegations about the crash. Rep. Will Mortenson files a resolution to impeach Ravnsborg;
- Feb. 25: Noem announces in the morning that she's going to release more evidence but her plans are halted by the afternoon when Brown signs a gag order in response to Rensch filing a motion requesting the order, which he says is needed to prevent Ravnsborg's due process rights;
- Feb. 26: Three organizations representing South Dakota police chiefs, sheriffs and rank-and-file law enforcement call on Ravnsborg to resign;
- March 1: Former Attorney General Marty Jackley announces he will seek the 2022 Republican nomination, which means the South Dakota Republican Party might have to decide between nominating him or Ravnsborg if Ravnsborg decides to run again and is not impeached and does not resign;
- March 2: House Speaker Spencer Gosch announces he will introduce a resolution that says the House will wait to consider impeachment after Ravnsborg's criminal case is complete due to concerns over the gag order and due process rights;
- March 3: The House State Affairs Committee passes Gosch's amendment, delaying impeachment procedures.
Ravnsborg's personal spokesman has repeatedly said the attorney general has no plans to resign.
