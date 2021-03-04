Ravnsborg's initial court hearing set for March 12

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will appear in court next week, exactly six months after he hit and killed a man with his car in September.

Ravnsborg was issued a summons Thursday to appear at the Hyde County Court in Highmore at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 12, after he fatally hit Joe Boever on Sept. 12 near the county seat.

The hearing, which will probably be short, will likely involve retired Judge John Brown reading Ravnsborg his rights, discussing bond, having him enter a plea and setting a future court date.

Ravnsborg was charged Feb. 18 with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to the crash. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the accident.

All three charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.

Ravnsborg is being represented by Rapid City lawyer Tim Rensch and prosecuted by Emily Sovell, the Hyde Count deputy state's attorney.