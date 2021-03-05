Ravnsborg's lawyer criticizes Gov. Noem for releasing information in AG's criminal case

The lawyer for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says his client has been unfairly judged and treated as a result of Gov. Kristi Noem and the public’s desire for transparency in the investigation and criminal case.

“He’s been treated worse in all of this than anybody else would have been, just by virtue of his position,” Rapid City lawyer Tim Rensch said this week. “What in the world is going on here? Why is this person being treated unfairly and being treated differently than anybody else?”

“There is a process in place that secures people’s rights, and that most basic right is presumed innocence,” he said.

But Noem “said she wants him removed and wants to release information, selective information before he’s been able to go through the fair process,” Rensch said. “I shake my head at the idea that someone can just decide on their own because they’re in a high political office” that they will ignore legal safeguards.

The Journal asked Noem on Thursday why she has not released a full investigative report so people could view all evidence in context, and why she waited until Feb. 22 to review and share more evidence after releasing some months ago.