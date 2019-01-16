Wearing highlighter-orange, astronaut-like suits, a group of people huddled inside a gray storage container Wednesday in Rapid City, trying to identify the explosives in the backyard laboratory.
The explosives and lab were fake, but the seriousness with which the team worked was real.
The day-long drill was conducted by the Rapid City Fire Department's hazardous material (HAZMAT) team, and the 82nd Civil Support Team, the HAZMAT unit of the South Dakota National Guard in the backyard of Black Hills Energy's service center on Deadwood Avenue.
The exercise is all about "putting into practice" the groups' HAZMAT training, said Dustin Willett, director of Emergency Management for Rapid City and Pennington County.
At the staging grounds of the mock HAZMAT scenario were navy blue National Guard vehicles, including a mobile laboratory, command center with a high-definition video focused on the storage container, and a communications car that could securely connect with the president in a real emergency. There was also the RCFD's decontamination tent, where crew members change out of their vapor-tight, chemical protective suits and take off their oxygen tanks.
The drill involved pairs of teams identifying what's being made in the backyard lab, what materials are being used and how to keep the community safe, Willett said. The HAZMAT teams' job is to "stop harm" but not to take apart or clean up the scene.
When criminal charges are likely involved in a HAZMAT scenario, Willett said, law enforcement agencies usually investigate and then break down the equipment. In natural disaster or industrial situation, a private cleaning company is usually brought in.
HAZMAT teams need to conduct drills because while HAZMAT situations are rare, they can be extremely dangerous to the public, first responders and the environment, Willett said. The exercises, which are conducted multiple times a year, are also about "relationship building" and practicing communication between the two agencies.
Firefighters with RCFD also conducted drills Wednesday at Regional Health's Rehabilitation Institute on 5th Street, which is set to be demolished later this month. They're expected to continue the training on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The drills will focus on high-rise and aerial operations, forcible entry and search patterns in large buildings, and low-visibility scenarios.