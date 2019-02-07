Beanbags, tear gas and a Taser were used to stop a man who tried to hit police officers with his car Wednesday evening, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.
“It was evidently clear that this suspect was going to do whatever he could to evade police capture, including putting officers’ lives at risk,” Captain James Johns was quoted as saying. “I’m extremely thankful that the decisive actions of our officers brought this pursuit to an end without any officers or members of the community getting hurt as a result of the suspect’s dangerous decisions.”
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Casey Whiteeagle of Rapid City, the release says. Methamphetamine was allegedly found in his car and he was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, drug possession, aggravated alluding, obstruction and leaving the scene of an accident.
The release says the incident began around 7:45 p.m when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Explore as it exited a commercial parking lot on Haines Avenue. But the driver fled, eventually hitting a light pole on Atlas Street and a parked vehicle on E. North Street. Whiteeagle eventually pulled into a driveway on the 200 block of E. Monroe Street.
That's when Whiteeagle tried to hit two officers with his car, the release said. Police tried to stop him by shooting out the vehicle's tires. But even after the tires deflated, Whiteeagle still tried to drive away. Police shot beanbags at Whiteeagle but it made no impact. Pepper spray also didn't make him stop trying to drive away. Finally, a Taser was used through the car window. Police were then able to arrest Whiteeagle.