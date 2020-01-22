RCPD installs security cameras in Memorial Park

Big Crow, a 38-year-old who works at a parking lot maintenance company, called the camera an "invasion of privacy" for the volunteers and homeless people who gather to pray, share a meal and distribute sleeping bags, toiletries and other necessities. He said he thinks police officers installed the camera "to try to find reasons to stop" the feed.

Medina said there's "absolutely no correlation between the feeds and the cameras."

"We recognize the group does a good job of maintaining order and picking up trash in the immediate area and time surrounding the event," he said.

But Medina said skirmishes sometimes break out after the feeds and other times at night when people are drinking. He also pointed to two recent drownings in the pond next to the bandshell.

Witnesses said Joseph Twiss, a 45-year-old from Rapid City, jumped in the water around 9 a.m. on June 21 to try to reach the fountain in the center of the pond, Medina said. Someone called 911 after seeing him go under the surface. Police later pulled him out and medics took him to the hospital where he died eight days later.