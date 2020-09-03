RCPD police chief concerned about releasing body camera footage

The new Rapid City police chief has many concerns about a law that would regulate when law enforcement has to release video footage to the public and said he’s happy with the current system that releases written reports about serious use-of-force incidents.
“We would caution lawmakers to be mindful of several existing factors as they consider this type of legislation,” Don Hedrick said.
“I believe we have a good protocol already allowing the public to best understand these types of critical incidents,” he said of the Attorney General’s Office practice of investigating and releasing reports about local incidents.
Many states have laws regulating when such police footage can or must be released to the public, and when it can be withheld. But South Dakota has no laws regulating this issue and a bill that would have created a law or studied the issue failed in February, according to the Argus Leader.
South Dakota has a law that says all records related to law enforcement investigations are not public records, which allows agencies to deny requests for video footage. The Rapid City Police Department has never released videos when the Journal has requested them.
The Journal asked Hedrick if he supports the South Dakota Newspaper’s Association position that lawmakers should make police recordings public records when law enforcement kills people.
At a minimum, South Dakota public records law should allow public access to police body cam video in officer-involved shootings. Unfortunately, not the case today in SD https://t.co/U7R87S9hug— S.D. Newspaper Association (@SD_Newspapers) July 11, 2020
These are “highly complex incidents that require a full understanding of the totality of circumstances leading up to the shooting," Hedrick said. "Simply sharing a video does not provide the public enough of this necessary context.”
Hedrick said legislators need to see how a public records law would interact with Marsy’s Law, a victims rights amendment to the state constitution. He said some videos show the inside of people’s homes, record sensitive conversations and capture people at their must vulnerable.
“I would shudder to think of the long-term effects of having somebody’s worst day released for all of the public to see as a result of their decision to seek law enforcement help in the matter,” Hedrick said. Releasing videos of people who died or were killed means “their death will be replayed over and over again in front of their friends and family members.”
Hedrick also said releasing footage that's set to be used in court could violate a defendant’s right to a fair trial.
Some of the state laws outline policies to address Hedrick’s concerns and give departments’ discretion to mute, trim and blur parts of the videos — or not release them at all in some cases.
Drug laws
A bill that would have changed ingesting drugs from a felony to a misdemeanor also failed in February. South Dakota is the only state in the country where this crime is a felony and the Legislative Research Council found that changing it would save the state $23 million and counties $7.6 million over 10 years.
The Journal asked Hedrick if he supports changing the ingestion law and changing some possession cases to misdemeanors, either based on the amount of drug the person has or their number of past convictions, and then reinvesting savings (it costs more to prosecute and supervise felony cases) to drug treatment programs.
Hedrick did not come out in favor of either of these ideas but said he supports more diversion and treatment options for early, low-level offenders.
“It would be unwise to de-criminalize drugs like methamphetamine, as we find that it is a factor leading to further victimization within our community (violent crime, homicide, burglaries, stolen vehicles, etc.),” he said.
"Prison probably isn't the best place, they're not going to treat the underlying root cause," Hedrick said. 'But we have a very large lack of treatment in the state and in our region so if we're not going to use the criminal justice system to address the drug issue, we need more resources to get that person help and off drugs.
"We see the side effects for not having these treatment options in place, we see the aftereffect," Hedrick continued. "We see someone who has been arrested multiple times and their behavior escalates because the drug problem isn't getting addressed earlier on."
“I would be in favor of finding creative ways to divert minor infractions early in the law enforcement intervention phase to treatment resources that can make a real difference in a person’s ability to break their addictions, prior to the addiction causing further criminal justice encounters,” he said.
Pennington County began a drug diversion program last summer.
Gun laws
The Journal also asked Hedrick if he believes his department should use an existing law or have the city or state create a new one that makes it illegal to leave weapons in unlocked vehicles.
Hedrick said he wasn’t interested in those options: "For us it's continuing to raise that awareness flag that a car is not a gun safe.”
At least eight people reported that weapons were stolen from their vehicles this spring and the police department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office have created multiple social media posts and campaigns about the issue.
A Connecticut town has used an existing law — reckless endangerment — to address this issue while a Michigan town passed a new ordinance making it illegal to leave guns in unlocked vehicles.
“We've got to find another way to ask people to be safer with a firearm because the last thing you want to do is put the weapons in the hands of somebody who's already out there committing a criminal act by breaking into a vehicle,” Hedrick said. “Well now they have a weapon.”
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
