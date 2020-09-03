RCPD police chief concerned about releasing body camera footage

Drug laws

A bill that would have changed ingesting drugs from a felony to a misdemeanor also failed in February. South Dakota is the only state in the country where this crime is a felony and the Legislative Research Council found that changing it would save the state $23 million and counties $7.6 million over 10 years.

The Journal asked Hedrick if he supports changing the ingestion law and changing some possession cases to misdemeanors, either based on the amount of drug the person has or their number of past convictions, and then reinvesting savings (it costs more to prosecute and supervise felony cases) to drug treatment programs.

Hedrick did not come out in favor of either of these ideas but said he supports more diversion and treatment options for early, low-level offenders.

“It would be unwise to de-criminalize drugs like methamphetamine, as we find that it is a factor leading to further victimization within our community (violent crime, homicide, burglaries, stolen vehicles, etc.),” he said.