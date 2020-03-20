Reporter's notebook: Court in the time of coronavirus

New legal orders taped to a glass door greet visitors to the Pennington County Courthouse.
A March 18 order warns people not to enter if they have the coronavirus or may be exposed it it. And a March 16 order explains how the court is prioritizing certain cases, analyzing bonds of non-violent inmates to see if they can be released, excusing some people who fail to show up to court, giving probation officers more flexibility, and making other changes to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The instructions apply to all courts in the 7th Circuit and were created after the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency.
The orders have resulted in some clear changes. The courtroom is much quieter and emptier than usual. An information center is closed and about half of the clerks' windows are shuttered. And a judge overruled a prosecutor's requests Thursday morning to keep holding non-violent defendants in jail.
A sign taped to Courtroom #9 tells people to "Please practice social distancing. Sit at least two seats away from anyone else in the courtroom."
Just five defendants — four men and one woman, and all jailed — were inside the courtroom for 9 a.m. arraignment before Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Circuit. Arraignments usually process more defendants, and a mix of those who are jailed and out on bond.
But Pfeifle's order says the court is prioritizing cases of jailed defendants during the coronavirus outbreak.
A handful of lawyers, a few people with loved ones in jail and two journalists were easily able to maintain social distancing by spreading out among the dozens of chairs in the courtroom. But the five male defendants sat shoulder to shoulder in the first row of the jury box while the female defendant sat behind them. One of the men pulled up his handcuffed hands and used a finger to scratch his nose.
First up was the woman, who pleaded not guilty to allegedly ingesting meth, a felony that is either a misdemeanor or non-existent crime in all other states. The woman was jailed March 11 for that charge and three open cases related to grand theft and drug possession and ingestion.
Defense lawyer John Fitzgerald asked Pfeifle to let his client out without bond, noting that she'd recently completed an inpatient drug treatment. But prosecutor Arman Zeljkovic asked Pfeifle to set a bond since she had evaded appearing for her older charges since April.
There's a "fluid public health situation," Pfeifle said before granting Fitzgerald's request with the added condition that the woman wear an ankle monitor.
The woman smiled at a man in the audience who blew her a kiss.
Next up was a man who pleaded not guilty to first-degree escape by prisoner, fourth DUI and other crimes. He's been in jail since Feb. 14 on a $15,000 bond.
Defense lawyer Todd Love asked Pfeifle to let his client out of jail without bond since the Department of Corrections is planning to detain him on a parole hold. Zeljkovic said the man was "clearly a flight risk" and bond should remain the same. Pfeifle said he would only let the man out of jail without bond until the DOC confirms it will directly pick him up.
The third defendant was a man jailed March 8 for allegedly violating probation conditions from 2018 and 2016 cases. Defense lawyer Daniel Leon said his client wants to enter drug court. In the meantime, Leon said, his client should be let out without bond and participate in the 24/7 drug and alcohol program "if that's still happening" given the COVID-19 outbreak.
The drug testing center is still open and some people are still doing frequent tests, said Mark Vargo, Pennington County State's Attorney. But lawyers and judges have worked to modify people's requirements to avoid crowds at the center where people are blowing into tubes and dealing with other body fluid, he said. Some defendants are going to the center less often, some are being monitored outside of the center by using patches and bracelets, while others have been completely taken of the program.
Zeljkovic asked Pfeifle to keep the man's bond (he did not mention what the bond was) but Pfeifle agreed to release him so he could participate in the drug-testing program.
The fourth defendant was also in court for allegedly violating probation conditions on a 2019 case. His lawyer Paul Brankin asked for the man to be released without bond for the alleged violation and his new March 5 meth possession case. Zeljkovic didn't object and Pfeifle granted Brankin's request.
All of the defendants in court for alleged probation violations were jailed before Pfeifle filed his order, which says probation officers can delay sanctions during the viral outbreak. It remains to be seen if they will exercise that discretion and stop jailing as many alleged violators or requiring them to appear in court.
The last defendant was the only one in court for a violent crime. Nathan Saunders, 35, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated child abuse for allegedly abusing a three-year-old over a two-day period in February. He's also charged with meth ingestion.
But Saunders never got the chance to enter pleas. He appeared calm throughout the hearing and stood up and began walking to the desk when his name was called. Saunders then suddenly and loudly collapsed. This reporter couldn't see him since he was hidden behind a divider, but he had loud, labored breathing and did not respond when his lawyer and a deputy spoke to him.
Pfeifle ended court and an ambulance was called. His lawyer Jamy Patterson said she couldn't comment on what happened to him.
