Reporter's notebook: Court in the time of coronavirus

There's a "fluid public health situation," Pfeifle said before granting Fitzgerald's request with the added condition that the woman wear an ankle monitor.

The woman smiled at a man in the audience who blew her a kiss.

Next up was a man who pleaded not guilty to first-degree escape by prisoner, fourth DUI and other crimes. He's been in jail since Feb. 14 on a $15,000 bond.

Defense lawyer Todd Love asked Pfeifle to let his client out of jail without bond since the Department of Corrections is planning to detain him on a parole hold. Zeljkovic said the man was "clearly a flight risk" and bond should remain the same. Pfeifle said he would only let the man out of jail without bond until the DOC confirms it will directly pick him up.

The third defendant was a man jailed March 8 for allegedly violating probation conditions from 2018 and 2016 cases. Defense lawyer Daniel Leon said his client wants to enter drug court. In the meantime, Leon said, his client should be let out without bond and participate in the 24/7 drug and alcohol program "if that's still happening" given the COVID-19 outbreak.