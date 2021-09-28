Reporters, law enforcement experience deadly force training

Law enforcement officers from the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office along with members of local media were put through multiple scenarios where they had to decide whether deadly force was necessary.

The training exercises were held Monday at the Central State Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

Reporters from local radio and television news stations as well as the Rapid City Journal acted as patrol officers during the training simulations.

Non-lethal pellet handguns were used by both the volunteers acting as armed robbery suspects and the officers tasked with apprehending them.

"So the idea behind the training is to get our officers as close to a lifelike situation in a controlled training environment that we can," said Sgt. Nick Davis of the Rapid City Police Department. "So on the street, there's a lot of unknown variables to our officers. And they tried to recreate that here at the training as well, to make it so that they are learning real life training opportunities. We want them to make those real life mistakes in a training scenario and learn from them there."

Davis explained that using lethal force an officer has to identify means, opportunity and jeopardy.