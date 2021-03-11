Retiring federal Judge Viken says his replacement needs to understand Lakota history

Candidates for these positions are usually selected by a U.S. senator or representative of the president’s same party but all three members of South Dakota’s delegation are Republicans, Seiler explained.

The next option is for the recommendations to be handled by a statewide election official of the same party — something else South Dakota doesn’t have. That’s how the responsibility fell to the state’s Democratic Party, a situation seen in other states such as North Dakota.

Seiler said he and the party discussed potential recommendations with former South Dakota members of Congress, current state Democratic leaders and federal judges.

“The political aspects of this matter” in addition to how qualified and experienced they are for the job, Seiler said. He said he considered how engaged candidates have been with the Democratic Party and if they’ve ran for office.

All of the five full- and part-time federal judges in South Dakota — all nominated by Democratic presidents — were involved in the party in some way, Seiler said. Once people become federal judges, they can’t be involved in any politics, Viken said.

The recommendations to the Biden team included multiple candidates for at least one of the three positions, Seiler said. He declined to name them.