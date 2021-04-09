Retrial begins for Rapid City man accused of raping three young girls

The girl paused to cry multiple times as she recalled what happened next. She said he felt his “bathroom part” against her butt and she told him “no” and “stop” as she cried. She said he painfully penetrated her the two other times he returned that night.

The girl said she didn’t tell anyone what happened when she woke up but the 10-year-old told her she knew what happened that night, and that it’s happened to her too.

She said she eventually told her mother what happened due to “the pain” from the rape and because she was afraid of Guzman. The girl said her friend never told her what exactly Guzman did to her and she hasn’t been able to speak to the 10- and eight-year-old since she reported the rape.

The girl told Duffy that some people — the Journal could not make out who she mentioned — told her before her interview that she needed to tell the truth about Guzman or else he could hurt others. She also said her 10-year-old friend sometimes lies about things.

The mother avoided looking at Guzman throughout her testimony, even when she pointed at him to identify him.