Robbery suspect charged with arson; suspected getaway driver arrested

The robbery at the knife store was reported around 3:50 p.m. Monday, the news release says. Police officers spoke with a store employee who said a man walked up to him at the checkout counter, displayed a gun and demanded money. The worker said he complied before running to another store to call 911.

Police believe Kline fled through the back door of the Knifeworx store, the release says, and surveillance video shows the suspect getting into a white Volkswagen.

Sandy Brockhouse, mall manager, told the Journal that the mall's security manager said it was the first armed robbery he's seen in his 20 years working there.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle parked near the Motel 6 on Latrobe Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, the news release says. They made contact with the occupants of the room associated with the vehicle. Sullivan agreed to speak with officers who determined he drove Kline to and from the mall.

An analysis of Sullivan's ankle monitor corroborated this information. Detectives searched the Volkswagen and found an airsoft pistol and black bandanna that matched descriptions of what Kline used and wore during the robbery.