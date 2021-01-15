Rosebud man accused of murdering 20-year-old woman

An 18-year-old Rosebud man is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the head and then hiding the gun he used to murder her.

Tanyan Wakita Iron, also known as Sonny Iron, is charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 9 shooting of Reganne Chekpa in St. Francis, according to his indictment. He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iron is also charged with evidence tampering and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Iron shot Chekpa in the head with a .22 caliber revolver and then tried to hide the gun from investigators, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was indicted the same day as the shooting and pleaded not guilty Jan. 7 at the federal court in Pierre, court records show. Iron, who is detained pre-trial, will go to trial March 16 unless he reaches a plea deal by March 2. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.