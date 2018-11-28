A Rosebud man was sentenced Nov. 26 to 11 years in federal prison for stabbing and killing his brother with a knife and beating another man with brass knuckles, according to a press release by U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.
Dallas Burning Breast, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Lange to eight years for a voluntary manslaughter charge stemming from the stabbing death. For the beating incident, he was sentenced to three years for an assault that resulted in a serious injury and aiding and abetting that assault.
Burning Breast pleaded guilty to the three charges on Sept. 5, and in exchange, prosecution dropped two charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
The convictions stem from two separate incidents. On March 5, Burning Breast was arguing and fighting with his brother, Corey Burning Breast, and stabbed him in the leg with a large kitchen knife, according to a statement of facts signed by Burning Breast.
The 4- to 5-inch-deep knife wound cut the brother's femoral artery and lead to significant bleeding. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
On July 2, 2017, Burning Breast and Ervin Burning Breast, Jr., hit a man from behind, knocking him to the ground, according to the statement of facts. The pair then beat the man with brass knuckles.
The victim was treated in Sioux Falls for cuts on his face and head and a fracture in bone around one of his eyes.