A Rosebud man was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison for assaulting a man while he was taking a shower in jail, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.
Everett Menard, 23, was sentenced by Judge Roberto Lange after pleading guilty to assault resulting in a serious bodily injury, which can be punished with up to 10 years in prison.
Menard and the victim were in custody at the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Adult Correctional Facility on Sept. 27, 2018, when the victim went to shower in one of the stalls next to the day room, the news release says, and Menard rushed into the stall, lifted him and threw him to the ground, breaking his wrist.