A Rosebud man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for using a knife, pan and his feet to attack a man who later died from his injuries.
Lawrence Gary, 20, was sentenced March 4 at the federal courthouse in Pierre after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. The crime carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.
As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of assault with intent to commit murder and assault resulting in a serious injury.
Gary went to drink and socialize with Jerrold Pretty Voice Crane and his wife at their home near Rosebud on Jan. 20, 2018, according to the factual basis document he signed. Late in the evening or early in the morning, Gary began arguing with Pretty Voice Crane and started to punch him.
Pretty Voice Crane fell to the floor, and Gary began to kick and stomp on him and hit him with a saucepan, the document says. Gary then stabbed Pretty Voice Crane in the back with a knife before leaving.
Pretty Voice Crane's wife left sometime during the fight and Pretty Voice Crane wasn't discovered until noon on Jan. 21, according to the document. Once EMTs and police arrived, they found Pretty Voice Crane shivering with a knife underneath him and transported him to a hospital in Rapid City.
After he was arrested by Rosebud Sioux Tribe police, Gary admitted to kicking and hitting Pretty Voice Crane and said he got what he deserved, the document says. He said he didn't know how Pretty Voice Crane was stabbed but someone who spoke with Gary after the attack said Gary said he may have done it.
A puncture wound between Pretty Voice Crane's shoulder blades severed his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, the document says. He also had cuts to the back of his hands and cuts and bruises to his head and face.
After he was treated at the hospital, Pretty Voice Crane was placed in a nursing home, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota. Pretty Voice Crane died Oct. 24, 2018, after Gary pleaded guilty to the assault but before he was sentenced. An autopsy found that his death stemmed from the stab wound.