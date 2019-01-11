Police with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe say they helped make multiple arrests and find large amounts of cash, drugs and guns during a multi-jurisdiction search warrant effort Friday on the reservation and in Nebraska.
More than $40,000 in cash and "large quantities" of marijuana and methamphetamine were found on the reservation and in Valentine, Neb., RST's Law Enforcement Services (LES) wrote on Facebook. Police also found firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines and body armor.
The search warrants in Valentine were served by the city's police force and the Nebraska State Patrol. The warrants on the reservation were served by RST-LES, police with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the FBI's Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force.