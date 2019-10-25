The South Dakota Supreme Court rejected a motion and lawsuit from a Rapid City man convicted of a 1992 murder who's set to be executed as soon as next Sunday.
Charles Rhines asked the court for a stay, or delay in his execution, according to court records. He also filed a lawsuit arguing that the Department of Corrections written policy on the execution is invalid because it wasn't made through the rule-making requirements of South Dakota's Administrative Procedure Act, or APA.
But on Friday the court rejected the motion and upheld the Minnehaha court's decision to reject the lawsuit. The justices said the DOC policy doesn't fit into the APA's definition of a rule, and therefore doesn't need to follow APA rule-making requirements. They also said the state has other authority, not just the DOC policy, to conduct executions.
A jury sentenced Rhines to death in 1993 after finding him guilty of premeditated first-degree murder for stabbing Donnivan Schaeffer, a 22-year-old from Black Hawk while burglarizing a Rapid City doughnut shop.
"These decisions by the South Dakota Supreme Court brings us two steps closer to both justice and closure for the family of Donnivan Schaeffer,” Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a news release. "Donnivan’s life was savagely ended by Charles Rhines, who has now been on death row for five years more than Donnivan lived. We continue to seek justice for Donnivan. It is time for this process to be over so the family can heal.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rhines still has an open lawsuit accusing the state of violating his right to choose how he is put to death and he previously tried to appeal his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the high court declined to hear it. He argued his sentence is unconstitutional because jurors were homophobic and decided to sentence him to death rather than life in prison because they thought he would enjoy being in prison with other men. His lawyers said an original jury note and recent interviews with jurors show they were motivated by homophobia.
Journal archives show jurors found multiple aggravating factors — killing for money, killing a witness to a crime and killing with a depraved mind — in the murder when only one is required for the death penalty. Jurors who spoke with the Journal at the time said they discussed the aggravating factors and if they felt Rhines deserved the death penalty. One woman said she thought about the images of Schaeffer — who was stabbed in the stomach, back and skull — and how awful it was.
Ravnsborg said the jury sentenced Rhines to death due to the "heinous nature" of the crime, not because they were homophobic and that his homophobia argument didn't come until years after the trial.
The hearing on the drug lawsuit is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Sioux Falls while Rhines is scheduled to be executed between Nov. 3 and 9. The exact execution date will be announced at least 48 hours in advance.