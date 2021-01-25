Saturday fire being investigated as part of Rapid City arson spree

The Rapid City police and fire departments are investigating an early Saturday morning fire as part of a recent arson spree in the West Boulevard area.
“This is being added to the investigation into the recent string of arson fires,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said Monday. “It was just kind of the same M.O. with that garbage up against the garage,” added fire spokeswoman Tessa Jaeger.
The fire began in the alley behind the nursing school on the 1000 block of 12th street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the fire department. Crews arrived to find a single-stall detached garage on fire and put out the blaze.
“A recycle bin was placed up against the garage and it does appear that something was thrown inside the bin sparking the blaze,” the news release says. The fire then spread to the garage, damaging its siding and doors.
The last suspected arson in the area occurred early on Dec. 31 when someone lit a stack of boxes on fire inside an entryway to the West Park Apartments on 11th Street.
There were four suspicious fires on Dec. 5 and 6 that began in trash cans or dumpsters at homes and businesses between Mount Rushmore Road and 11th Street. Those fires destroyed an artist’s studio and motorcycle as well as the garage, vehicle and outdoor gear of a local bike shop owner who lives behind the apartment building.
Before that there was a dumpster fire behind West Park Apartments and a dumpster/workshop fire at the building, said Echoe Johnson, property manager for the 81-unit apartment for elderly and disabled tenants.
“Whoever’s doing these fires, whether its one person or many, they are taking very big steps to not get caught,” Medina said. “We’re looking at anything and everyone."
Medina said officers have interviewed residents of West Park Apartments since several of the fires occurred on or nearby its property.
One resident interviewed was the person who used their key card to swipe into the building soon before the Dec. 31 fire, Johnson said. Surveillance footage doesn't capture anyone lighting the fire but shows the person leaving the building after it was lit.
“This is a big priority for our investigations division,” Medina said. He said anyone who sees suspicious behavior should immediately report it to police.
Four local groups are offering a $3,500 reward to help solve the arson spree.
