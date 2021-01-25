Saturday fire being investigated as part of Rapid City arson spree

The Rapid City police and fire departments are investigating an early Saturday morning fire as part of a recent arson spree in the West Boulevard area.

“This is being added to the investigation into the recent string of arson fires,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said Monday. “It was just kind of the same M.O. with that garbage up against the garage,” added fire spokeswoman Tessa Jaeger.

The fire began in the alley behind the nursing school on the 1000 block of 12th street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the fire department. Crews arrived to find a single-stall detached garage on fire and put out the blaze.

“A recycle bin was placed up against the garage and it does appear that something was thrown inside the bin sparking the blaze,” the news release says. The fire then spread to the garage, damaging its siding and doors.

The last suspected arson in the area occurred early on Dec. 31 when someone lit a stack of boxes on fire inside an entryway to the West Park Apartments on 11th Street.

