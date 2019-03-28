The ACLU of South Dakota filed a federal First Amendment lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Kristi Noem's bill aimed at potential protests against the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
“No one should have to fear the government coming after them for exercising their First Amendment rights,” Courtney Bowie, ACLU-SD legal director, said in a news release. “That is exactly what the constitution protects against, and why we’re taking these laws to court. Whatever one’s views on the pipeline, the laws threaten the first amendment rights of South Dakotans on every side of the issue.”
The ACLU is representing several environmental and indigenous rights groups and individuals who "are planning to protest the Keystone XL pipeline and/or encourage others to do so," the lawsuit says.
The plaintiffs are the Sierra Club; the Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN), a nationwide group that works for environmental and economic justice; Dakota Rural Action, a grassroots South Dakota group that organizes on behalf of environmental concerns and family ranchers and farmers; and NDN Collective, a nationwide indigenous group that challenges resource extraction and advocates for decolonization and community development. Dallas Goldtooth, who heads IEN's Keep It In the Ground campaign against fossil fuels, and Nick Tilsen, a Rapid City resident who founded NDN Collective, are also named as plaintiffs.
The ACLU is suing Noem, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
The lawsuit targets Senate Bill 189, which Noem signed into law Wednesday. The law establishes a legal avenue and funding source for the state to pursue out-of-state sources that "riot boost," or, according to Noem, fund violent protests that aim to shut down pipeline construction. Those found guilty of breaking the law can be sent to prison for up to 25 years. The lawsuit also targets two similar existing laws aimed at protesters.
The ACLU says the three laws violate the First and Fourteenth amendments by discouraging free speech and being unclear about what exact actions are considered boosting or encouraging a riot.
"Such vague and broad language invites arbitrary enforcement, will chill protected speech and will result in indiscriminate targeting of peaceful organizers," the ACLU said.
"This country has always become better when people have taken to the streets, fields and halls of injustice,” Tilsen said in the press release. “This law is so broad and vague that simply supporting people on the ground — through donations of supplies, financial assistance, or by organizing support pages on social media — could make individuals or organizations subject to criminal or civil penalties if anything deemed as 'violence' breaks out at the protest. It wouldn’t matter if the person or organization who made the donation was even at the protest. The state could go after them and this would make a lot of people think twice about supporting or joining a protest.”
The ACLU is asking a judge to immediately block South Dakota from enforcing the law.
Noem's SB 189 and SB 190 sparked controversy because they were introduced with less than two weeks left in the legislative session and over a month past the deadline to introduce bills for consideration. Rather than follow the typical procedure of holding two hearings on a bill, the Legislature held one joint hearing before suspending the rules to vote in both the House and Senate in the same day.
Noem also did not consult South Dakota's nine Native American tribes, which have spoken out against the pipeline.
SB 190 would establish the Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE) Fund to go toward extraordinary costs attributed to pipeline protests, sourced from local, state and federal dollars, as well as the pipeline company, which is TransCanada in this case.
Despite the controversy, SB 189 passed by 30-4 in the Senate and by 53-13 in the House, and SB 190 by 31-3 in the Senate and 58-8 in the House. The votes were held March 7, three days after the bill was first introduced by Noem.
Noem said at the time of the bills passing that she introduced the package in the final days of session because her staff wanted to spend ample time on the package before bringing it forward. The governor's office coordinated with representatives of TransCanada, law enforcement, local governments and state agencies to draft the bills.
Noem has said she hopes the bills prevent South Dakota from seeing protests like those against the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota that led to hundreds of arrests and cost the state millions of dollars.
She said the bills don't threaten free speech. "I fully support the freedoms of speech and assembly, but we must also have clear expectations and the rule of law," Noem said in a previous press release. "My pipeline bills make clear that we will not let rioters control our economic development. These bills support constitutional rights while also protecting our people, our counties, our environment, and our state."