SD ACLU: ‘Immediately release’ inmates vulnerable to coronavirus

The ACLU of South Dakota is calling on officials to “immediately release” inmates at high risk of contracting and dying from the novel coronavirus.
It’s also asking the entire criminal justice system to work together to reduce jail and prison populations since health experts recommend maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding crowded spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — actions that can be hard to do in detention facilities that house hundreds of people.
“Public health experts recognize that there is a heightened risk of infection for people who are involved in the criminal legal system,” policy director Libby Skarin said in a news release.
“Being arrested and detained, incarcerated, or forced to appear in public spaces such as courts and supervision offices, or having mobility limited even while home, can drastically limit a persons’ ability to” seek medical help, practice social distancing and maintain clean hands, she wrote in a Wednesday letter sent to state and local officials.
The five-page letter has specific recommendations for how different stakeholders can improve public health by decreasing the amount of new people entering jail, releasing incarcerated people, and keeping jails and prisons safe for the workers and inmates.
Police
The ACLU says police should “drastically limit” arrests to avoid people being detained in crowded areas, even if for a short time. The ACLU suggests issuing citations, rather than making arrests for low-level crimes.
Prosecutors
The ACLU is calling on prosecutors to use their “immense discretion” by requesting affordable or no bond at all “in all but the very few cases where pre-trial detention” is the only safe option.
When it comes to sentencing, the ACLU urges prosecutors to only ask to send people to “cramped and often un-hygienic” jails and prisons “as a last resort.”
The ACLU also wants prosecutors to dismiss all low-level cases, and temporarily waive all fines and fees.
Judges
The ACLU asks judges to follow the same recommendations it gave to prosecutors.
The organization also asked judges to maintain a safe courtroom environment by conducting hearings by phone or video rather than through in-person appearances.
It asked judges not to waive a defendant’s right to a speedy trial, but the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court has already waived the state law that says people must have their case adjudicated within 180 days.
Sheriffs
“Sheriffs must ensure that facilities are as empty, safe and clean as possible” by cleaning facilities and making sure staff and inmates have access to free soap, hand sanitizer and tissue, the ACLU wrote. Copays should be removed for inmate health-care visits.
Jails that ban in-person visits from family and friends should allow inmates to send letters and make phone and video calls free of charge, the ACLU said. If volunteer programming ends, staff or incarcerated people should lead the programs.
The ACLU says jails should release vulnerable inmates and anyone who has a release date within 60 days.
Probation and parole
The ACLU is asking probation and parole officers to avoid in-person check-ins and instead communicate with people through voice or video calls.
The organization wants the DOC parole board to institute a presumption of release for everyone who has a parole hearing scheduled in the next two years, and to hear those cases as soon as possible. It also wants the parole board to hear cases of vulnerable prisoners, even if their parole hearing date is further away.
Gov. Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem should grant commutations to anyone whose sentence is ending within a year, anyone being held on a probation or parole violation, and to all vulnerable people whose sentences end in the next two years.
