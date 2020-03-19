SD ACLU: ‘Immediately release’ inmates vulnerable to coronavirus

Sheriffs

“Sheriffs must ensure that facilities are as empty, safe and clean as possible” by cleaning facilities and making sure staff and inmates have access to free soap, hand sanitizer and tissue, the ACLU wrote. Copays should be removed for inmate health-care visits.

Jails that ban in-person visits from family and friends should allow inmates to send letters and make phone and video calls free of charge, the ACLU said. If volunteer programming ends, staff or incarcerated people should lead the programs.

The ACLU says jails should release vulnerable inmates and anyone who has a release date within 60 days.

Probation and parole

The ACLU is asking probation and parole officers to avoid in-person check-ins and instead communicate with people through voice or video calls.

The organization wants the DOC parole board to institute a presumption of release for everyone who has a parole hearing scheduled in the next two years, and to hear those cases as soon as possible. It also wants the parole board to hear cases of vulnerable prisoners, even if their parole hearing date is further away.

Gov. Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem should grant commutations to anyone whose sentence is ending within a year, anyone being held on a probation or parole violation, and to all vulnerable people whose sentences end in the next two years.

