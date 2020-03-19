SD federal courts delay all trials, grand juries due to coronavirus

No one, including federal employees and contracts, can enter any federal courthouse in South Dakota if:

• They traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the past 14 days, or had close contact with someone who traveled to those countries in the past two weeks

• Medical providers have told them to self-quarantine

• They have fever, cough or shortness of breath

• They’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19, or come into close contact with someone who has and they haven’t yet completed a quarantine.

The order, posted online at sdd.uscourts.gov, provides instructions and contact information for individuals such as defendants and attorneys who are scheduled to appear in court but have the risk of spreading the virus.

Lange said he made his orders after consulting with agencies including the U.S. Attorneys Office, U.S. Probation, the Marshals Service and the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

South Dakota’s state courts are also taking action to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The 7th Circuit Court — which includes Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties — has delayed all civil trials and criminal trials for non-jailed defendants. It’s also excusing defendants who fail to show up for misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges, giving more discretion to probation officers and prioritizing proceedings for jailed defendants.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

