SD federal judge creates strict COVID-19 rules, again criticizes Marshals Service

The other federal courts in Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls are following less strict rules set by Chief Judge Roberto Lange that say unvaccinated people must wear any kind of mask.

Lange and Kornmann have floated the idea of a vaccination mandate for all direct courthouse workers and/or visitors, according to emails and documents filed in the contempt hearing.

Kornmann criticized the USMS in his order for allegedly failing to secure the Aberdeen courthouse and said this increased safety risk influenced his strict COVID-19 rules.

"The location of offices in the Aberdeen courthouse has been a "problem" for many years, never addressed by the Marshals Service," he wrote.

Kornmann said the USMS office is in the "secure area" of the courthouse, right next to his office. Deputies usually keep one defendant in the single cell inside the USMS office and have others sit in a row of chairs.

"I know of no other courthouse in the United States where prisoners are within the "'secure area' of the courthouse and located adjacent to the chambers of the Court," Kornmann wrote. "This has presented a dangerous situation ever since I took office in 1995 and has never been addressed, although widely known. The danger has increased with onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."