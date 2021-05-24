SD federal judge wants to hold U.S. Marshals Service in contempt over COVID-19 vaccine spat

Kornmann sent a March 25 memo to people who work in the Aberdeen federal courthouse asking them to share whether they've been vaccinated and if they haven't, when they plan to receive the shot.

"We are not talking about politics or conspiracy theories. We are talking about science and protecting all of us who serve the public here as well as the jurors, lawyers and parties who come to this building," Kornmann wrote. "If you are refusing to take the vaccines, I want to know that so I can decide what further action is required on my part."

The judge said "vaccine passports" would soon be required to fly or enter federal buildings, a statement that has not come to fruition in the two months since he wrote his letter.

Kornmann wrote in his contempt filling that he didn't send his letter to the USMS, but Mosteller responded anyway.

The USMS cares about COVID-19 safety but won't make its deputies share their vaccine status, Mosteller wrote in his April 15 response.

Lange, writing on behalf of all five judges, told Kilgallon on May 4 the administrative office for the federal court system says it's legal for judges to ask about people's vaccination status. He said judges need to know who is vaccinated so they can determine what kind of precautions to take.