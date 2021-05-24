SD federal judge wants to hold U.S. Marshals Service in contempt over COVID-19 vaccine spat

A federal judge in South Dakota wants to hold high-ranking members of the U.S. Marshals Service in contempt of court after accusing them of ordering deputies not to share their COVID-19 vaccination status and retaliating against him by "kidnapping" defendants from a hearing.
USMS deputies "could well be the most dangerous people in the courtroom in a given case," Judge Charles Kornmann wrote in a May 19 order. "I do not know the answer to that as I have no information since deputies, with the encouragement and full support of their supervisors, are refusing to tell me whether they have been vaccinated or not."
Kornmann, an 83-year-old Aberdeen-based judge who previously criticized Gov. Kristi Noem's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ordered Daniel Mosteller, the U.S. Marshal for South Dakota, and Stephen Houghtaling, his chief deputy, to appear in court on June 14 to explain why he shouldn't hold them in contempt. The order also applies to John Kilgallon, the chief of staff for the national director of the USMS.
"Compelling individuals to be vaccinated or delving into their rationale/reasoning for not being vaccinated is very problematic," Mosteller, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, told Kornmann in an April letter. "We are encroaching on (Equal Employment Opportunity) statutes when it concerns medical information, disabilities and religious beliefs."
USMS policy is that deputies don't need to share their vaccine status with the USMS or any third party, including judges, Mosteller and the two other defendants wrote in letters that Kornmann filed in the contempt case.
"Who is running the courts, judges or bureaucrats who themselves are sitting in their offices in the District of Columbia, totally not exposed to COVID problems in their work places?" Kornmann asked in his contempt filing. He also pointed to court precedent that has held up vaccine mandates in schools and entire towns.
South Dakota's five federal judges, who were all appointed by Democratic presidents, have created strict COVID-19 prevention policies. Some, including Kornmann and Chief Judge Roberto Lange, have shared strong views about prevention methods, including the vaccine.
Lange, who is based in Pierre, wrote in an April 1 email to all South Dakota federal court workers that he expects them to get vaccinated, likely by June 1.
"If any of you labor under such extreme views that the federal government is implanting a chip through this vaccine, then you should not work for the federal judiciary and need to find work elsewhere," Lange wrote. "I truly hope that none of you are so prideful and stubborn that this email steels your resolve not to be vaccinated. But if that is the case, then you have some soul searching to do this Easter season about whether you belong in a team setting such as we have here."
Lange then told Kilgallon in a May 4 letter that he would "likely" ban unvaccinated direct court employees — which doesn't include deputy marshals — from working in judges' offices and courtrooms.
Lange has yet to follow through with these statements as neither he nor Kornmann have filed written orders for a vaccine mandate.
They also haven't filed any formal order requiring deputy marshals and others to share their vaccine status when asked by a judge. However, anyone who lies about being fully vaccinated and does not wear a mask could be held in contempt, Lange wrote in a May 21 order.
Federal and state court judges' strict COVID-19 prevention rules strongly contrast to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's response to the pandemic. Noem has ordered few COVID-19 requirements and preemptively banned federal government-mandated vaccine passports in South Dakota.
Mandate, disclosure discussion
The following documents are all attached to Kornmann's contempt case.
Kornmann sent a March 25 memo to people who work in the Aberdeen federal courthouse asking them to share whether they've been vaccinated and if they haven't, when they plan to receive the shot.
"We are not talking about politics or conspiracy theories. We are talking about science and protecting all of us who serve the public here as well as the jurors, lawyers and parties who come to this building," Kornmann wrote. "If you are refusing to take the vaccines, I want to know that so I can decide what further action is required on my part."
The judge said "vaccine passports" would soon be required to fly or enter federal buildings, a statement that has not come to fruition in the two months since he wrote his letter.
Kornmann wrote in his contempt filling that he didn't send his letter to the USMS, but Mosteller responded anyway.
The USMS cares about COVID-19 safety but won't make its deputies share their vaccine status, Mosteller wrote in his April 15 response.
Lange, writing on behalf of all five judges, told Kilgallon on May 4 the administrative office for the federal court system says it's legal for judges to ask about people's vaccination status. He said judges need to know who is vaccinated so they can determine what kind of precautions to take.
Lange also asked Kilgallon whether the USMS knows which deputy marshals are vaccinated and whether it will send unvaccinated ones into courts if judges have vaccine mandates.
The USMS agrees "the safest courtroom would be one where everyone is vaccinated" but will not require deputy marshals to receive the vaccine or share their status, Kilgallon wrote in his May 10 response.
The USMS is only 65% staffed in South Dakota so any restrictions on which deputies can appear in court "further degrades" the agency's ability to do its job, Kilgallon added. He said about 44% of deputy marshals in the state were fully vaccinated as of May 10.
Law enforcement officers — who had priority access to vaccines and whose agencies received COVID-19 relief money — are getting vaccinated at the same or lower rates than the general public, according to national and local media reports. Some agencies, like the USMS, don't require officers to report their status.
Court confrontation
The clash between the USMS and the judges' views on vaccine disclosure was on full display during Kornmann's hearings on May 10, the same day Kilgallon sent his letter.
Deputy marshals transport jailed federal defendants to court and stay in the courtroom during their hearings.
Kornmann ordered a deputy to leave his court on May 10 after she refused to share if she was vaccinated, Kornmann said in his contempt filing. Deputies then brought defendants back to jail during the lunch break without alerting him, the prosecutor or defense lawyer.
"Following my sanction of requiring a Deputy U.S. Marshal to leave the courtroom for violating my order, the U.S. Marshals Service and defendants retaliated by 'kidnapping' criminal defendants who had been ordered to appear before me," the judge wrote. "Those actions interfered with the administration of justice and were deliberately designed to do so, without regard" to the defendants' rights and everyone's schedules."
"I guess they're looking for a confrontation," Kornmann told the prosecutor and defense lawyer, according to a transcript of the hearing.
Kornmann called Houghtaling, who was apologetic throughout their conversation. Houghtaling said Mosteller, in consultation with USMS headquarters, ordered a deputy to take the defendants away since there was no vaccinated deputy available for the afternoon hearings.
Based on your vaccination rule, "we don't have much of a choice," Houghtaling said. The USMS requires deputies to be in the courtroom with the defendants so "we cannot safely move forward with the court proceedings, judge, at this point."
"I don't know whether to cite you or the Marshal or both," Kornmann said.
"I would prefer neither," Houghtaling responded.
"I mean, this is going to be a major confrontation. So stand by for a ram," Kornmann said. "And if the Court of Appeals says I'm wrong, it wouldn't be the first time."
The administrative office for the federal court system ruled that deputy marshals and other employees must answer judges when asked about their vaccine status, Kornmann said. Houghtaling said he believes that only applies to direct court employees and members of the judicial branch, not everyone who works within the courthouse, such as deputy marshals.
Both said they wanted to avoid a confrontation but believed they were following the rules of their respective agencies.
The hearings were held later that day through a remote video feed.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.