SD Supreme Court: Labor Department wrong to deny benefits to man whose leg was amputated

Every single person who testified before the department said Billman’s age would impact his job search so the department was “clearly erroneous” when it wrote “there is no clear evidence that Billman’s age has prevented him from finding employment,” the justices said.

They said Billman would need to find an employer that is willing to accommodate his disabilities and spend the time and resources to train him, even though he is near retirement age.

The department said Billman could drive to Sioux Falls for work but failed to consider the physical and financial costs of that 108-mile commute, the justices wrote.

“Physically, Billman can operate a vehicle; however, the ability to operate a vehicle does not make one capable of a daily two-hour commute,” they wrote. “In a state like ours that has precarious weather conditions for six months out of the year, such a commute is not feasible for a person who is operating a vehicle with one leg on potentially icy roads at night.”

If Billman sits while driving two hours a day, that means he can only sit for three more hours at work, the justices noted.