SD Supreme Court upholds sentence for ex-boyfriend who plotted Rehfeld’s killing

A sentence is cruel and usual when it is “grossly disproportionate” to the crime, the justices explained.

Klinetobe received one of the most serious punishments but “the gravity of Klinetobe’s offense is difficult to overstate,” they said.

Klinetobe decided to kill Rehfeld, a 22-year-old from Rapid City, because he was upset she broke up with him. He convinced Richard Hirth and David Schneider to conduct the May 2015 kidnapping and killing after he made up a story that the Hell's Angels would pay an $80,000 bounty since she had information on the motorcycle gang.

After Hirth and Schneider kidnapped and stabbed her to death while pretending to give her a ride to work, Klinetobe helped them bury her in the woods near Rockerville. Two weeks later, he hired Garland Brown and Michael Frye to help him dig up Rehfeld's body from the shallow grave and bury her farther into the woods and deeper underground.