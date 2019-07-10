{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum-security inmate Barry Offet is back in custody and in the Pennington County Jail, according to officials.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said in a Wednesday news release that Offet was arrested on Tuesday in Rapid City. 

He was placed on escape status on July 2 after he didn't return to the Rapid City Community Work Center after his work release shift. 

Two other men also failed to return to the work center last week. Scott Reiners was back in custody by July 5. 

Department of Corrections has not provided an update on the status of the third man, Nicholas Skorka. 

