The truck driver accused of crashing into and killing a woman in January on Interstate 90 in Rapid City pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide during his arraignment Friday.
Brian Rasmussen, 53, of De Beque, Colo., appeared calm in court and dressed in street clothes after a Rapid City woman posted his $10,000 cash-only bond.
Family members or friends of the victim, 64-year-old Karen Bryan, listened to the judge read Rasmussen's indictment on two counts of vehicular homicide, a crime that involves killing someone while driving under the influence and can lead to a maximum 15-year prison sentence.
Rasmussen's charges are in the alternative, which means he could only be found guilty of one crime. One of the charges involves killing someone while driving under the influence of a controlled or prescribed substance that makes someone unable to safely drive. The other involves killing someone while driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or another controlled substance.
He reportedly admitted to using Ambien, a drug to treat insomnia, two days before crossing the highway median in his semi-truck and crashing into the jeep driving in the opposite direction, according to an affidavit from the Highway Patrol. Ambien and other sleep medications can impair driving, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Rasmussen was excused from attending his next status hearing at 2:30 p.m. on March 29 and all other minor court dates. Judge Matt Brown said he allows this arrangement for out-of-state defendants unless the prosecution objects.
Rasmussen is represented by a new lawyer, Randal Connelly. His previous lawyer said he was being paid by Rasmussen's company, Denver-based Navajo Express, but Connelly would not comment on who retained him.