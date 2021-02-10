Senate committee passes bill that ends life without parole sentence for young people

“If these people are terrible people and they've not shown rehabilitation, then the parole board will turn them down,” he said.

The fact that Janklow commuted the life sentence of Debra Jenner but the parole board has repeatedly refused to grant her parole is evidence that this new law will work, Sen. Wheeler said in reference to the Huron woman convicted of killing her daughter.

Dr. Stephen Manlove, a psychiatrist from Rapid City who evaluates criminal defendants, said science shows that the decision making and impulse-control parts of our brains don’t fully develop until we are 25. That’s why studies show people are much less likely to commit violent crimes after the age of 25, he added.

Scheibe noted that people under the age of 25 are allowed to vote and serve in our military, and two of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were under 20.

Darrell Middletent, a longtime councilman for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, said he’s visited many people in prison, including “lifers.”

"I've seen some of the young ones that are ready to go home,” he said. “They talk about starting a family, to be with their family and to take care of grandma and grandpa, unci and lala.”