Senate passes bill making it illegal to point a laser at police officers

Duhamel said that’s irrelevant.

“I think if anyone sees a red dot on them they might be concerned,” she said.

“Consider there’s a crowd issue and you're the law enforcement officer and a red dot is put on your chest from a laser,” said Lee Schoenbeck, a Republican from Watertown. “If you do that in a crowd-setting you're not doing it because you want to applaud the good job the officers (are doing) being on the scene. You're intending to try and cause mayhem and threaten that person. And that's what this bill is about.”

Schoenbeck said an officer might become worried and pull their gun out, endangering protesters.

Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, said he agreed with Duhamel’s concerns when she listed off improvised objects Black Lives Matter protesters have used against police but said she didn’t mention fire extinguishers and flag poles, items used by pro-Trump extremists against police guarding the U.S. Capitol.

Heinert questioned why the bill doesn’t prevent officers from shining a laser on protesters but also said he would support the bill if it more narrowly defined what kind of lasers were illegal.

After the short debate, 32 senators voted in support of the bill while Nesiba and Heinert voted against it. One senator was excused from the vote. ​

