Senate passes bill making it illegal to point a laser at police officers

The South Dakota Senate nearly unanimously voted to pass a bill Tuesday that would make it illegal to point a laser anywhere on a police officer’s body.
“If you actually shine that dangerous laser in the eye of a law officer, causing damage, whether temporary or permanent, that is covered in law right now, that would be assault,” said Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City.
“The purpose of this bill is simply to deter the misuse of lasers, to point it anywhere on the body of a law officer,” said Duhamel, who also is the spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Senate Bill 79 would make pointing a laser anywhere on the body of a police officer a Class 1 misdemeanor punished by up to one year in jail. Pointing a laser in their eyes is already a felony.
Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, said the bill is unnecessary, that pointing a laser at a police officer’s body, not just their eyes, would also count as simple assault against a police officer. He cited the part of the assault law that says it’s illegal to attempt “by physical menace or credible threat to put another in fear of imminent bodily harm.”
Duhamel said she was inspired to introduce the bill after Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle used lasers against law enforcement.
It’s unclear how many officers around the country have been hurt or if any have been permanently blinded this way.
Several federal officers in Seattle lost their eyesight for several days but regained it, according to an August article by KGW.com. One Washington, D.C., officer was hospitalized for vision loss but it’s unclear if he regained it, according to a DCist article published the same month.
Captain Tony Harrison of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Fraternal Order of Police previously testified that people have shined lasers at South Dakota officers, but he’s not aware of any officers who were injured.
Nesiba said the bill doesn’t clearly define what kind of lasers are illegal.
“Is there anything in this bill that makes it clear that we're talking about a laser that gets used as a cat toy (versus) a laser that can be so bright that it can be used from a distance and can actually cause harm?” he asked.
Duhamel said that’s irrelevant.
“I think if anyone sees a red dot on them they might be concerned,” she said.
“Consider there’s a crowd issue and you're the law enforcement officer and a red dot is put on your chest from a laser,” said Lee Schoenbeck, a Republican from Watertown. “If you do that in a crowd-setting you're not doing it because you want to applaud the good job the officers (are doing) being on the scene. You're intending to try and cause mayhem and threaten that person. And that's what this bill is about.”
Schoenbeck said an officer might become worried and pull their gun out, endangering protesters.
Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, said he agreed with Duhamel’s concerns when she listed off improvised objects Black Lives Matter protesters have used against police but said she didn’t mention fire extinguishers and flag poles, items used by pro-Trump extremists against police guarding the U.S. Capitol.
Heinert questioned why the bill doesn’t prevent officers from shining a laser on protesters but also said he would support the bill if it more narrowly defined what kind of lasers were illegal.
After the short debate, 32 senators voted in support of the bill while Nesiba and Heinert voted against it. One senator was excused from the vote.
