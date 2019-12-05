A sentencing decision in the Jessica Rehfeld murder case is expected later today after four days of arguments and testimony from lawyers, psychologists and family members of Rehfeld and the defendant.
After listening to a forensic psychiatrist Thursday morning, Judge Heidi Linngren said one of the factors she has to consider is whether Jonathan Klinetobe could be rehabilitated if he's ever let out of prison.
Klinetobe, 30, is facing a sentence of up to life in prison without the chance of parole after pleading guilty in in September to aiding and abetting the first-degree manslaughter of Rehfeld, his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend from Rapid City who filed a police report and protection order against him shortly before she disappeared.
Klinetobe hired Richard Hirth and David Schneider, both of Rapid City, to kidnap and kill Rehfeld before he helped them bury her in the woods near Rockerville on May 18, 2015, prosecutors say. Klinetobe then hired Garland Brown and Michael Frye, both of Rapid City, two weeks later to help him dig up Rehfeld's body from the shallow grave and bury her deeper into the woods and farther underground.
Linngren said it's clear that Klinetobe has a history of telling fantastical fake stories, such as when he told his accomplices that Rehfeld needed to be killed because she had information on the Hell's Angels and that the motorcycle gang would kill them if they reported the murder to authorities.
Doesn't the fact that he could convince at least four people to believe this story and help with the murder prove that he is dangerous to society, Linngren asked psychiatrist Michael Farnsworth, who used to oversee Minnesota's facility for people deemed "mentally ill and dangerous."
Farnsworth said some of the stories Klinetobe tells may be lies or stories that he knows are false and that he tells to deceive others, but some are "confabulations," or stories that he believes are true and shares to try to fit in or make him feel better about himself.
There's probably no therapy or medication that would make Klinetobe stop telling these fake stories, Farnsworth said. He said whether or not Klinetobe is a danger depends on who he is around, and whether they believe his stories.
Elizabeth Regalado, one of Klinetobe's defense lawyers, said that most of Klinetobe's stories don't have to do with murder plots. He's also told people he was a Marine sniper and had a zoo with exotic animals in his backyard when he was a child.
Regalado asked if Klinetobe's aggressive thoughts and behaviors could be treated to make him less dangerous. Farnsworth said that is more likely.
You have free articles remaining.
Farnsworth said Klinetobe told him a completely new story after he pleaded guilty. Klinetobe said he was the president of a motorcycle gang and they held a vote about whether or not to murder Rehfeld. He said he was one of three people to vote against the murder but had to go along with the majority. Farnsworth said the story included details such as who else was at the meeting and where it was held.
Shouldn't we be suspicious that stories like this one that serve Klinetobe by making him seem less culpable of the murder may be purposeful lies and not confabulations, asked Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney. Farnsworth agreed but said it appeared that Klinetobe truly believed this story, and he said Klinetobe's intellectual disability, bipolar spectrum disorder and history of seizures make him susceptible to confabulations.
Farnsworth said that Klinetobe has seizures in his frontal lobe, which impacts his decision-making and ability to think about consequences. Klinetobe may also have seizures in his temporal lobes, which impacts his memories and analytical thinking and is linked to creating fake stories. Damage to both these parts of the brain are linked to aggression and impulsiveness, Farnsworth said, but his seizures can be managed with medication.
Farnsworth compared Klinetobe's mental state to an 11 or 12 year old. He said Klinetobe is able to state a plan but has trouble following it through or understanding the consequences.
But didn't he plan this murder? Vargo asked. Farnsworth said yes that Klinetobe asked people to kill Rehfeld but it was a poorly thought out plan. But, Vargo asked, isn't it rare for someone to successfully hide the fact that someone had been murdered for an entire year? Farnsworth agreed that is unusual.
The Rapid City Police Department called Rehfeld a missing person "not in immediate harm" until it announced in May 2016 that an informant led them to her makeshift grave in the woods near Rockerville.
Vargo said Klinetobe admitted in his six-page factual document — which is sealed to the public — that he met with Hirth and Schneider to discuss the murder multiple times. And Hirth said Klinetobe texted him instructions, Vargo said.
Klinetobe was also with Hirth when Hirth received a phone call on May 18, 2015, telling him to go ahead with the murder that day, Vargo said. Wouldn't arranging that call show a high level of planning? he asked. Farnsworth agreed it would.
Vargo also shared that Klinetobe made up multiple stories about Rehfeld's murder. He said Klinetobe told multiple people that he wanted her killed because she broke his heart. Klinetobe also blamed the murder on Frye. He said Frye wanted to kill Rehfeld because she owed him money but also that Frye's motive stemmed from him being jealous that Rehfeld had dated Klinetobe.
The hearing will resume at 1:30 p.m. today when the prosecution and defense teams will make their case about what kind of sentence Klinetobe deserves. Linngren said she will need about 30 minutes to decide on the sentence.