The man who killed a family in a 2017 drunken driving accident near Porcupine was sent to jail and had his sentencing delayed Friday after he tested positive for marijuana.
After the hearing at the federal courthouse in Rapid City began 30 minutes late — evidently due to the positive test — Judge Jeffrey Viken announced he would not go forward with the sentencing due to the risk of Tyler Makes Him First appealing the sentence. Defendant on drugs could claim they didn't understand their rights.
"I will not do it," Viken said before Makes Him First was handcuffed and taken to the Pennington County Jail.
Makes Him First was set to be sentenced after he reached a plea deal for his 2017 drunken driving crash that killed Waylon Red Elk Sr., 42; his wife, Jaylene Pretends Eagle, 34; their son, Waylon Red Elk Jr., 1; and a child Pretends Eagle was carrying in her womb.
He pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2018, to three involuntary manslaughter charges for killing Pretend Eagle, Red Elk and their child. Each count carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, but in exchange for the guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to ask for no more than 16 years. They also dropped the charge against the unborn child, who was nearly due at seven 1/2-months of gestation.
"It's an inconvenience, but justice is coming," Valene Pretends Eagle, Jaylene's youngest sister, said after the brief hearing.
Valene was one of about 20 members of the Pretends Eagle and Red Elk families who made the 100-plus-mile drive from Wanblee to Rapid City in expectation of seeing Makes Him First sentenced and receiving some closure on the devastating lose to their families. Some family members held photographs of their loved ones and were likely prepared to deliver victim impact statements.
Valene said she was happy to see Makes Him First go to jail instead of being out on pre-trial release. She also said that despite the inconvenience, she ultimately agreed with Viken's decision so the family wouldn't have to deal with a possible appeal.
During the hearing, Viken admitted that cancelling the sentencing was an "enormous inconvenience" to both sides.
He sent Makes Him First to jail because one of his conditions of release was to not use any drugs. Jennifer Albertson, Makes Him First's defense lawyer, said this was the first time he had any problem following his conditions.
Viken said a federal lab would verify the initial drug test and if it was a false positive, Albertson could appeal his jailing.
The fatal crash occurred when Makes Him First was driving a Nissan Titan truck northbound on BIA 27 near Porcupine on Nov. 4, 2017, according to a statement of facts document signed by Makes Him First.
Makes Him First was "heavily intoxicated" after drinking and crossed into the southbound lane near the Evergreen housing community, striking the Lexus sedan driven by Red Elk, the document says.
"The impact was passenger headlight to passenger headlight and was catastrophic," the document says.
After the crash, the document says, law enforcement found that Makes Him First smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech and red bloodshot eyes. His blood alcohol content was .284 percent, more than three times the drunken driving threshold of .08 percent. Law enforcement also found that there was nothing wrong with the quality of the road or Makes Him First's tires that would have made it difficult for him to stop.