A Montana woman who stole more than $1 million from six friends was given a harsher than usual sentence since she had multiple victims, court records show.
Judy Lynn Carroll was sentenced Wednesday at the federal court in Rapid City to pay $1.55 million in restitution and spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion. She was originally charged with 35 counts of wire fraud.
Both the prosecutor and defense lawyer agreed to ask Judge Jeffrey Viken to sentence Carroll within the sentencing guidelines — calculated based on the crime, defendant's criminal history, aggravating and mitigating circumstances, and other factors — that called for her to spend between 3.8 and 4.75 years in prison.
But Viken said Carroll deserved a longer prison stay since she stole from so many people, including a vulnerable one, according to court records. He also cited the seriousness of the crime and need to deter others from committing similar crimes. The vulnerable victim likely refers to the 90-year-old mother of Carroll's former best friend who testified in June that Carroll falsely promised to take her and her late-husband on cruises and pay for their long-term medical care.
Carroll conducted a "highly sophisticated," long-term scam, Viken said at the June sentencing hearing. Unlike violent crimes that are often based on an impulsive decision, he said, Carroll carefully planned her crime and manipulated multiple victims, leading some to bankruptcy.
Kelly Lhotak, Carroll's former best friend, said after the sentencing that while she would have liked to have seen Carroll sentenced to 25 years — the number of years she spent stealing — she believes Viken's decision was fair.
"I think that it will teach her a lesson," said Lhotak, who lives in the Rapid City area after meeting Carroll in California.
You have free articles remaining.
Of the $1.55 million in restitution, $622,236 goes to Lhotak, $618,000 to five others and $310,078 to the IRS.
But Lhotak said she doesn't think Carroll will be able to pay the restitution since she spent all her money on gambling.
Carroll scammed her friends by telling them she needed to borrow money to deal with IRS issues and identity theft despite winning more than $5 million in the California lottery, according to the factual basis document she signed. But her financial problems were made up and she never paid back her friends.
During the June hearing, Carroll apologized for the pain she caused her friends and family that her theft stemmed from her gambling addiction.
Lhotak said the conviction and sentencing of her former friend brought some closure.
"I am so relived that this is over and that I can move on with my life and get closure on what I thought was the best friendship that the world had to offer," she said.