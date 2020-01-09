Sex offender charged with kidnapping minor in Oglala Lakota County

A man is accused of kidnapping a minor from Oglala Lakota County and taking the victim to Colorado with the intention of committing rape.

Christopher Bald Eagle was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Rapid City with kidnapping a minor by a registered sex offender and transporting the child with intent to sexually assault the individual.

He allegedly kidnapped the victim between Dec. 26-28. The victim's age and gender are unknown but is younger than 18 and Bald Eagle is not a custodian or close relative.

Bald Eagle was arrested Dec. 31 in Colorado, court records show, but he has not yet been booked into the Pennington County Jail, according to the jail's website.

He has no scheduled court hearings at the Rapid City federal court.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.