Sheriff denounces Mount Rushmore protest where 21 arrested

The press release said Thom met with a lawyer representing NDN Collective before the protest but did not identify him.

Bruce Ellison, who’s defending the only protester charged with felonies, told the Journal that he’s the lawyer who met with the sheriff. He rejected Thom’s characterization of the protest and idea that the agreement had been broken. He also said it was the National Guard that escalated the situation.

Ellison told Thom that the protest would be peaceful but that some people may lay in the road and refuse to move, something they know might result in their arrest, the news release says. Ellison also said all resistance would be passive.

Ellison said he told Thom that NDN Collective wants a peaceful protest but that there will be civil disobedience. He said they went over “potential scenarios,” such as how people who lay in the street could be arrested and how cars blocking the road could be towed.

“I applaud the sheriff for the discussions that were had,” he said.