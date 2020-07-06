Sheriff denounces Mount Rushmore protest where 21 arrested

The Pennington County Sheriff denounced Friday’s Mount Rushmore protest where 21 people were arrested, saying the organization behind the event will no longer have credibility with his office after breaking an agreement on how the demonstration would work.
“Even though we negotiated with the group in good faith, they made the decision not to honor their word,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a news release Monday. “The result was a protest that was no longer peaceful.”
NDN Collective, a Rapid City-based Indigenous-rights organization, helped organize the event near Mount Rushmore where President Donald Trump spoke at an Independence Day fireworks celebration. About 150 demonstrators used vans and their bodies to block a checkpoint — preventing ticket holders from reaching the event through that route — in order to protest the president and monument while calling for the Black Hills to be returned to the Lakota people.
Going forward, NDN Collective will “have no credibility with our office,” Thom said.
The press release said Thom met with a lawyer representing NDN Collective before the protest but did not identify him.
Bruce Ellison, who’s defending the only protester charged with felonies, told the Journal that he’s the lawyer who met with the sheriff. He rejected Thom’s characterization of the protest and idea that the agreement had been broken. He also said it was the National Guard that escalated the situation.
Ellison told Thom that the protest would be peaceful but that some people may lay in the road and refuse to move, something they know might result in their arrest, the news release says. Ellison also said all resistance would be passive.
Ellison said he told Thom that NDN Collective wants a peaceful protest but that there will be civil disobedience. He said they went over “potential scenarios,” such as how people who lay in the street could be arrested and how cars blocking the road could be towed.
“I applaud the sheriff for the discussions that were had,” he said.
But Thom said the protest ended up not being peaceful. According to the press release:
- Protesters parked three vans to block the highway and took off at least two tires to maker it harder for law enforcement to move the vehicles. The vans were later towed.
- Some protesters had large wooden sticks and acted aggressively toward law enforcement.
- Protesters grabbed a shield from a National Guardsman and spray painted it. The shield was later recovered.
- Some protesters spray painted graffiti on the highway.
The press release also says law enforcement used pepper spray and pepper balls on the protesters. Agencies included the Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department, Highway Patrol, the National Park Service, and the Air and Army National Guard.
“We are thankful that no community members, protesters or law enforcement were injured during the protest,” Thom said. “This is a testament to the prior planning by law enforcement and the professionalism of law enforcement and National Guard personnel on the front lines during the protest.”
“We welcome other groups that plan protests in the future to work proactively with law enforcement to ensure a safe event,” he added.
Ellison said that there is a difference between violence — harming or threatening to harm someone — and civil disobedience or property damage, which are “designed to make people uncomfortable” and can be inconvenient.
He also said that NDN Collective can’t control the actions of every protester.
Ellison said everything was non-violent until the National Guard arrived and began walking toward and pushing the protesters with their shields.
“If you ram someone with a shield you shouldn’t be surprised if they push back on it,” Ellison said, calling it a “natural reaction” to defend oneself. “The militarization of law enforcement response” intimidates people, he added.
Ellison said that protesters stuck to their word to be peacefully arrested. He said the protest was civil disobedience like the Boston Tea Party, which involved destroying property.
“We don’t remember that civil disobedience has been part of our heritage since before the founding of United States,” Ellison said. “It’s designed to make people uncomfortable and shake things up.”
Twenty protesters and one counter-protester — an Arizona man charged with disorderly conduct — were arrested at the demonstration, according to the news release.
Nick Tilsen, president of NDN Collective, is charged with three misdemeanors plus two felonies: second-degree robbery and simple assault against a law enforcement officer after he allegedly stole the shield from a National Guardsman.
The rest of the protesters are charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, blocking a highway and/or failure to vacate — all misdemeanors.
Most of the protesters are from the Black Hills area or Pine Ridge Reservation while others are from Minnesota, Wyoming, New York and other states. But at least one protester had an incorrect residence listed, saying he is from North Dakota when he lives in Rapid City.
Twenty adults and one minor were arrested at the protest. The adults ranged from 19 to 60 years in age.
More arrests are anticipated after a team of investigators finish reviewing video, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, the news release says.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
