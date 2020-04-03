Sheriff’s office captain retires after 22 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Corey Brubakken, captain of investigations, retired Thursday after 22.5 years with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brubakken began his career working in child protection for the Department of Social Services, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He then joined the sheriff’s office and climbed to the rank of the captain overseeing the Criminal Investigations Division.

"What made it memorable was the ability to serve and provide citizens of Pennington County and to serve the victims," Brubakken said of his career during an interview with Captain Tony Harrison. Brubakken said he's also enjoyed the friendships he's made with other law enforcement officers and community partners.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sheriff’s office won’t be holding a retirement party for him.

