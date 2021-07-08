Sheriff's deputies were justified in shooting man in May, DCI says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an interview with investigators, the reporting party said Stilwell came over to their house around 9:30 a.m. and told them he started drinking at 6 a.m. Stilwell then said he was going to bed and would be back around 2 or 3 p.m.

The reporting party said he later saw a woman and Stilwell arguing outside Stilwell’s house.

Another witness, a woman who had stayed the night at Stilwell’s house, said she woke up around 11 a.m. and noticed Stilwell had been drinking and believed he was intoxicated. She told investigators that she got into an argument with Stilwell who ripped her top in two places.

The witness said she was concerned for her safety and pepper sprayed Stilwell, which he blocked with her hand. She tried to leave and got into her car. She said Stilwell reached into her car and grabbed her.

The two went to the reporting party’s residence to get milk to negate the pepper spray’s effects where Stilwell became “verbally confrontational with individuals” and “attempted to swing at the reporting party and ended up pushing them,” the witness said.