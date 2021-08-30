Shooting suspect charged with first-degree manslaughter

The Rapid City man accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux on Friday is being held without bond at the Pennington County Jail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Nathaniel C. Gray Eagle, 19, had his initial court appearance Monday morning at the Pennington County Courthouse. He was arrested shortly after the shooting on Friday at a motel in the 600 block of E. North Street.

Garreaux died at a Rapid City hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting. According to the South Dakota Attorney General's missing persons webpage, Garreaux was reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 20.

The shooting was reported Friday morning near north Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive, which officials said took place inside an apartment complex.

The shooting call prompted Rapid City Area Schools to place all north side school buildings on secure status, which meant all exterior doors were locked, no one was allowed in or out of the buildings, and students who needed to use the bathroom or anything else in the hallway were escorted by staff.