Sixteen states join Gov. Noem in Mount Rushmore fireworks fight

Sixteen states attorneys general filed a brief in the lawsuit in which Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking to appeal the decision to prohibit South Dakota's annual Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration, according to a news release.

“The Biden Administration’s arbitrary decision to cancel the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration sets a bad precedent for other states who want honest and predictable federal processes,” Noem stated in the release. “I am grateful for the 16 attorneys general who are standing up with South Dakota so that we can return the Fireworks Celebration to Mount Rushmore and honor our nation’s birthday at America’s Shrine to Democracy for next year and in the future.”