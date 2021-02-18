South Dakota Attorney General charged with three misdemeanors after fatal crash

Investigators were unable to determine when Ravnsborg veered onto the shoulder, why he did so and if he even was aware he had left the lane, Moore said. Prosecutors would need such evidence to prove "Ravnsborg was aware of the dangerous nature of his conduct (but) no such evidence exists."

Unlike many other states, South Dakota does not have a negligent homicide law, Moore noted.

A journalist asked if Sheriff Mike Volek made investigators' job more difficult by not testing Ravnsborg for alcohol that night and not doing a more thorough search of the area after Ravnsborg said he didn't know what he hit. Ravnsborg only agreed it might have been a deer after that was suggested by the dispatcher, the reporter noted.

"With any investigation, hindsight is 20/20 and things can always be done differently after we know what occurred," Sovell said. "I'm certain that had there been suspicion that there was something other than a car-deer accident, it would have been handled differently."

Ravnsborg won't speak with media until he has time to review the charging documents and evidence, Deaver said. Ravnsborg did release a statement: