South Dakota Attorney General charged with three misdemeanors for fatal crash

The South Dakota Attorney General was charged Thursday with three misdemeanors related to him hitting and killing a pedestrian more than five months ago.

Jason Ravnsborg is charged with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving when he hit Joe Boever, said Emily Sovell, Hyde County deputy state's attorney. He's also charged with being on his phone while driving before the crash.

All three charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail. Ravnsborg will be issued a summons to appear in Hyde County Court, Sovell said.

Sovell said there was no evidence that Ravnsborg was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, ruling out the charge of vehicular homicide. She also said driving outside the lane didn't meet the high burden of the legal definition of "reckless" needed for a second-degree manslaughter charge.

Ravnsborg does not plan to resign, his personal spokesman Mike Deaver told the Journal. He said Ravnsborg won't speak with media until he has time to review the charging documents and evidence. Ravnsborg did release a statement: