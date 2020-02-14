South Dakota businessman indicted in $71 million organics fraud

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann told Anderson that he doesn't qualify for a free public defender so if he doesn't hire a private attorney, he must pay a public defender $500 a month. Wollmann told Anderson she is letting him out of jail without bond because a report found he's not a flight risk or danger to society.

Wollmann ordered Anderson to turn in his passport and not to discuss the allegations or defense strategy with his wife — who is the co-owner of his companies — but said he is free to travel between Florida, where he lives, and South Dakota, where his businesses are located, as long as he communicates with pre-trial services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson said he couldn't comment when asked about the risk of Anderson fleeing into international waters on his yacht, which is presumably docked in Florida.

In 2005 Anderson formed the Bar Two Bar Ranch which sold cattle and hay from Belle Fourche, according to the indictment. The company later began selling grain, seeds and other products that became more profitable so Anderson created the Green Leaf Resources group of companies to handle that side of the business in 2008.