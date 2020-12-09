South Dakota joins Texas lawsuit seeking to block electoral votes of four states

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among other arguments, the brief says the four states unconstitutionally stripped away safeguards for mail-in votes and doing so exacerbated the risks of fraud.

“The states' brief reads like an effort by Republican officials to use their elected offices to try to win support from the ride-or-die Trump base by seeking to disenfranchise millions of people in other states that failed to support Trump,” Reuters justice reporter Brad Health said in a Tweet.

The South Dakota Secretary of State encouraged mail-in votes during the 2020 primary and general elections.

2020 had the “highest amount of absentee ballots in the general election,” according to Kea Warne, deputy secretary of state.

Warne said some mail-in ballots were thrown out if they arrived late, were missing a signature, or their signature didn’t match their registration signature. But she said there was no evidence of fraud, such as people trying to vote twice.

“We didn’t see any of that and that would also be reported to the state’s attorney in each county” if that happened, she said.