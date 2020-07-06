South Dakota man linked to Russian spy sentenced for fraud

“You’re a thief, and you have betrayed your friends and family, pretty much everyone you know,” Schreier said.

Erickson, described by one of his victims as a “charismatic gentleman,” was the national political director for Pat Buchanan’s challenge to President George H. W. Bush in the 1992 Republican primary. He also worked as a media adviser to John Wayne Bobbitt, the Virginia man whose wife cut off his penis with a kitchen knife in 1993. And he joined with Jack Abramoff, a Washington lobbyist later imprisoned for corruption, in producing an anti-communist action movie.

He was also involved in South Dakota politics, briefly worked for Sen. Jim Abdnor, the Republican who beat George McGovern in the 1980 election. In 2004 he organized a campaign against Sen. Tom Daschle, then the Democratic leader in the Senate. But South Dakota Republicans, including John Thune’s team, kept Erickson at arms’ length because he wanted to run a negative campaign. Erickson ultimately didn’t play a role in Thune’s successful win.

Clint Sargent, Erickson’s lawyer, argued for Erickson to be confined at home because he recently underwent heart valve replacement surgery, putting him at greater risk if he contracts the coronavirus.