South Dakota Mines campus evacuated due to bomb threat

The campus of the South Dakota Mines in Rapid City is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to a news release.

Those being evacuated are being instructed to meet at the Main Events Center Building on the Central States Fairgrounds.

The Rapid City Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies are investigating the bomb threat made to the campus, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

"While no evidence of a real threat has been located at this time, all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the campus as well as its students. This includes a precautionary evacuation of the university campus," the release states.

"Additionally, specialty law enforcement units have been called to the area to assist with the investigation of this threat."

