South Dakota will receive $125,358 in two multi-state Walgreens settlements related to Medicaid and Medicare, the Attorney General's Office said in a Thursday news release. 

In one of the cases, Walgreens was accused of fraudulently over-dispensing insulin pens to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries from 2006 to 2017. Walgreens has agreed to pay more than $89 million with $51,532 going into South Dakota's general fund. 

In the other case, the company was accused of billing Medicaid at rates higher than its usual and customary rates. Walgreens will pay $60 million in this settlement, with $74,826 going towards South Dakota's general fund. 

